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Search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather begins at Baton Rouge landfill
BATON ROUGE — The search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather's body has finally begun on Monday after it was discovered over two weeks ago that his body was in the Baton Rouge landfill, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Minnieweather disappeared from the "Ghosttown" area of Baton Rouge over a month ago, with his family, law enforcement and the United Cajun Navy having searched through wooded areas and near waterways before learning of his body's location.
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Two weeks after Minneweather was reported missing, Baton Rouge police arrested 51-year-old Maurice Parms, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Minneweather's death.
Following Parms' arrest, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and BRPD announced that evidence led them to believe Minnieweather's body may be located in the north landfill.
Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble likened the process of searching for Minnieweather in the landfill to officials searching for any identifying details when the Twin Towers collapsed.
Investigators in the area will be in full, insulated suits with respiratory protection. The FBI will also join the Baton Rouge Fire Department in assisting the search.
While the Baton Rouge City North Landfill receives 1,600 tons of solid waste each day and sits on over 400 acres, police say they have narrowed their search area down to a half-acre and have halted any new garbage dumping in that area.
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