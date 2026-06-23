Search for missing Baton Rouge teen covers nearly 1,000 acres after murder arrest

BATON ROUGE — More than two weeks after 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather disappeared, searchers are still working to find his body after police arrested a man in connection with his death.

Maurice Parms, 51, was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Minnieweather's disappearance. His family reported him missing on June 5.

K9 teams and the United Cajun Navy have been searching through high grass and thick woods near where Minnieweather was last seen. The search continued even after the arrest.

Crews searched multiple locations, including beneath bridges, wooded areas off U.S. 61 and an abandoned church building behind the Salvation Army in Baton Rouge.

Images of an excavator circulated online showing a cement structure being removed near the scene of the arrest. Police confirmed they used sonar and imaging technology to scan inside the concrete, but said they did not find Minnieweather. Because of the ongoing investigation, police said they could not confirm whether the structure was a septic tank.

Josh Gill, United Cajun Navy incident commander, said the person who committed the crime may have tried to put distance between themselves and the evidence. "You know it's thinking that this person who committed this crime had a little bit of time to think about it and then wanted to get as far away as possible," Gill said, "that some of the ideas that we had."

Gill said the search is helping narrow things down. "As we clear an area, clear a road, clear acres, we know that that's where he's not, so we are narrowing down the search," he said.

The search on Monday covered close to 1,000 acres, following several thousand acres searched over the weekend. Teams focused on the Winbourne and Prescott areas before expanding outward.

"I'm looking for Jadarius, I'm looking for him," Gill said. "I'm looking for any sign of him, anything that could lead us to find him. We need to bring him home."