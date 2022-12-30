Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home

BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary.

WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy took the teen to Third District for processing that night. Once that was complete, he was brought to a unit in handcuffs but managed to jerk away from the deputy and run away. The deputy tried to catch him but wasn't successful.

Teresa Sanchez lives nearby. She said she's not worried at all, as she routinely protects herself.

"I have a gun and a dog," Sanchez said. "My grandkids know if they come see me late at night and want to come late, they call me first and say, 'Grammy, don't shoot me.' I'm not going to ask questions. I'm not going to ask questions. I'm going to shoot you, and let God sort it out."

Sanchez said she's called Baton Rouge home for at least five decades. She's concerned with the crime in her area, but she knows her home will be safe.

"I'm too old to mess around," Sanchez said. "At the house, I'll use the shotgun and ain't gonna miss you. I don't care what you're carrying."

Sanchez said although things appear to be getting worse, she believes more parental involvement and rules will help young people.

"Unless there's some kind of epiphany around here, it's not going to stop," she said. "It's going to get worse. There's no end to it. It's going to get worse."