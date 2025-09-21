Latest Weather Blog
Seahawks blast Saints in Seattle
SEATTLE - The New Orleans Saints never seemed to have a chance on Sunday.
The Seattle Seahawks dominated New Orleans in Seattle, going up 21-0 in the first quarter before winning 44-13.
It was a sloppy performance for Kellen Moore's team, marked by poor special teams play and multiple double-digit penalties. A personal foul penalty on Bryan Bresee extended Seattle's first drive that eventually ended in a touchdown. After the Saints next drive stalled, Seattle returned the punt for a touchdown. Then, after New Orleans was forced to punt on the next drive, the Seahawks blocked the punt and scored a touchdown a few plays later.
Seattle would score two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 38-6 lead into halftime. The Saints only touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Spencer Rattler connected with Jack Stoll for a 13-yard touchdown.
Rattler finished the day 28-for-39 for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Trending News
The Saints are now 0-3 this season, marking the first time the franchise has started 0-3 since 2016. New Orleans travels back across country to play at 3-0 Buffalo next Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sep. 21 - Fall starts tomorrow, see what's ahead this season
-
Thousands, including Gov. Jeff Landry, attend Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona
-
Nonprofit inspiring youth to step away from the crime
-
LDWF releases new details on West Baton Rouge Parish boat crash that...
-
Family of 4 displaced after early-morning fire on Country Meadow Avenue