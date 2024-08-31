Scotlandville, University Lab, and Catholic pick up Jamboree wins

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High and University Lab football teams picked up wins at the Red Stick Rumble Jamboree Friday, while Scotlandville was victorious at the Showdown on the Bluff Jamboree.

Catholic 23, Madison Prep 0

University Lab 21, Dunham 18

Scotlandville 16, Belaire 0