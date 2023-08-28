Schools across the capital area targeted in bomb threat hoax; Livingston Parish cancels classes

Bomb threats sent to several schools across multiple parishes prompted closures and heightened police presences across the capital area Monday.

Livingston Parish Public Schools shut down all classes due to the threat. School will resume on Tuesday.

The Livingston Parish school system issued the following statement to parents later Monday morning:

Today we had multiple school staff receive e-mails from an unknown sender with a bomb threat on their campus. Schools were cancelled today out of an abundance of caution to allow sweeps to be done on each campus. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, along with other local law enforcement agencies, performed sweeps of each campus and found no viable threat. Livingston Parish Public Schools is working with the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center to investigate the e-mail malware issue, as this threat went to multiple entities across our state.

We are also partnering with LPSO and local law enforcement agencies to increase patrols on the perimeters of our campuses. School Resource Officers and Security Detail Officers will do sweeps of campuses each day upon arrival.

As a result of successfully completing sweeps of all campuses, Livingston Parish Public Schools will open all schools on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Threats were also issued to other schools around the capital area, such as FLAIM in Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish schools. The former was delaying classes by 30 minutes to allow a K9 unit to sweep campus, while the latter would be increasing police presence on campuses for the day.

Officials said the threats were non-specific and likely not credible.