School safety panel discusses proactive ways to deter violence in schools

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and school leaders discussed school safety plans and the importance of parents and school staff being engaged in what students are doing in a panel Tuesday evening.

Organizers wanted guests to know that it's a team effort to keep students safe in schools. They hope that parents and school staff will continue to be active in making sure students stay out of trouble.

Superintendent LaMont Cole was a guest speaker at the meeting. He says that all adults have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the students and if everyone comes together, then east Baton Rouge could become one of the safest school systems.

"The adults inside and outside of the building have a responsibility to ensure our students are safe based on two things. What we teach them in terms of how they are engaged with there peers and what we do out there in our school building," he said.

Cole also says that law enforcement on campus should be positively engaged with the students. He believes this will help strengthen the connection between the youth and law enforcement.

"Our law enforcement personnel should be in our schools to keep students safe from the outside world. Not necessarily manage or intervene when there's conflict in the school," he said.