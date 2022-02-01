62°
School officials investigating reported threat at Zachary High
ZACHARY - School officials notified parents about a reported threat toward Zachary High School Tuesday morning.
A Zachary Community Schools spokesperson said the alert was sent to parents after the school received threats through social media. A photo circulating online Tuesday showed a post on Instagram threatening to "shoot up" the school.
The school system said classes were going on as planned Tuesday, though the threat remained under investigation.
