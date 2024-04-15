School in East Feliciana closed Monday due to reported vandalism

CLINTON - The Silliman Institute in East Feliciana Parish was partially closed Monday due to reported vandalism on campus.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said students in grades 5-12 were sent home while the vandalism was cleaned up, though the extent of the damage was not specified.

It was unclear when the school would be reopened.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on what the vandalism entailed and whether any arrests were made.