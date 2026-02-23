New construction for roundabouts in Gonzales change traffic patterns

GONZALES- Cabela’s Parkway in Gonzales will close for two weeks beginning Feb. 23 as construction continues along La. 30, affecting access to several businesses in the area.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the closure will remain in effect through March 9. During that time, Cabela’s Parkway will be shut down between La. 30 and West Outfitters Drive. Access from Sportsman Lane will also be closed.

Transportation officials said the temporary closure will allow crews to modify the signalized intersection and convert access to a right-in, right-out configuration.

“They will be closing the Cabela's Parkway to get into Cabela's so they can do some work at that signal at that intersection to make it a right-in, right-out only,” DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said.

Drivers heading to businesses along Cabela’s Parkway will still be able to access them by traveling farther down La. 30 and turning onto St. Landry Avenue, according to DOTD.

The work is part of a broader project to construct three roundabouts along La. 30, a corridor that has experienced growing congestion in recent years.

For some residents, the construction has already changed their routine.

Brenda Gautreau said she and her family frequently visit businesses off Cabela’s Parkway.

“We used to come very often, we’d come two or three times a week,” Gautreau said.

Her daughter, Tabatha Gautreau, said traffic along Highway 30 has become increasingly difficult to navigate.

“The roads are terrible. It’s just so cluttered right now, and like everybody’s trying to access the turnabout, and it’s just a mess,” she said.

Despite the inconvenience, Brenda Gautreau said she hopes the project will ease congestion once it is complete.

“Once they get this construction done, and I think it might be a little easier to move this traffic through,” she said. “I think it will be better you know to travel Highway 30 right now like I said, with traffic coming from work, from the plants, it’s a nightmare.”

DOTD encourages motorists to plan alternate routes and expect delays during the two-week closure. Updates will be provided if the construction schedule changes.