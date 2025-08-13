95°
School bus crunches car near Glen Oaks HS

9 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 23 2015
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Authorities said nobody was hurt after a car collided with a school bus in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday afternoon.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. near Glen Oaks High School, at the intersection of Oak Side Drive and Glen Oaks Drive.

Authorities said students were on board when the wreck happened, but nobody was hurt.

News 2 has asked the school for comment and will have more information as it becomes available.

