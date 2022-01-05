61°
School bus crash reported at Florida Boulevard and Sharp Road
BATON ROUGE - A school bus crash involving at least one other vehicle occurred early Wednesday morning at Florida Boulevard and Sharp Road.
Officials say none of the children on board were injured.
UPDATE- Sources say after checking out the scene, there were NO injuries in the school bus crash— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) January 5, 2022
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
