Schedule announced for yet-unnamed Baton Rouge hockey team
BATON ROUGE - Though the team may not yet have a name to rally behind, at least fans can start blocking off days to attend the games.
The Baton Rouge Pro Hockey Facebook page announced the team's schedule ahead of the upcoming season.
With plenty of games both home and away, there's a date for everyone to come out and support the new Baton Rouge No-Names.
