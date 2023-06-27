94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Schedule announced for yet-unnamed Baton Rouge hockey team

3 hours 4 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, June 27 2023 Jun 27, 2023 June 27, 2023 10:06 AM June 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Though the team may not yet have a name to rally behind, at least fans can start blocking off days to attend the games. 

The Baton Rouge Pro Hockey Facebook page announced the team's schedule ahead of the upcoming season. 

With plenty of games both home and away, there's a date for everyone to come out and support the new Baton Rouge No-Names.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days