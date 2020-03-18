Scalise to self-quarantine following members of congress testing positive for coronavirus

JEFFERSON- U.S. Republican Congressman Steve Scalise announced Wednesday evening on social media that he will self-quarantine after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was the first congressman to test positive for the virus on Wednesday. Scalise said in his statement that he had an extended meeting with Diaz-Blart last week and is taking precautions.

“I have been informed that my colleague, Mario Diaz-Balart, tested positive for COVID-19. Since I had an extended meeting with him late last week, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided it would be best to self-quarantine based on the guidance of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress," Scalise posted to Twitter.

“Fortunately, I am not experiencing any symptoms, and will continue working remotely on Congress’ Coronavirus response, and will remain in close contact with the Trump administration’s Coronavirus task force, my colleagues in Congress, as well as local officials and health professionals in Louisiana to ensure that swift action to address this crisis continues,” he said.