Latest Weather Blog
Scalise launches bid for House Majority Leader post
NEW ORLEANS - With the Republican Party favored -- though not guaranteed -- to assume control of the House of Representatives in the coming session, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is aiming for a top spot in Congress.
The longtime lawmaker from suburban New Orleans on Wednesday declared his intention to seek the post of Majority Leader.
That's a position just below that of Speaker of the House, which is the expected target of the current top Republican in that body. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, is favored to ascend to the Speaker role if the GOP hangs on for control of the House.
Scalise has served for the past eight years as the Republican Whip. In his announcement, he pledged to use the Majority Leader's platform to "usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing."
Trending News
With some races yet to be settled, the Republican Party is nearing the threshold of 218 seats it would need for a House majority. The GOP is certain to make gains, but will fall short of the number many analysts had expected in the mid-term election.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Status quo: Incumbents coast to reelection in local Congressional races
-
Changes expected in EBR schoolboard after contentious elections
-
Senator John Kennedy reelection speech
-
I-10 widening project could affect emergency response times; EMS working on a...
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
Sports Video
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens