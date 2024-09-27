SBA and DSNAP relief available for residents impacted by Francine; alternate hotline available

DONALDSONVILLE — Two weeks after Hurricane Francine swept through south Louisiana, recovery programs are now available for residents who are still impacted by the storm.

Carlos Cordero lives in Donaldsonville, and he said he still needs help. He said he still has a tarp on his roof from water damage from the storm.

“The ceiling – everything is wet! It’s wet. It’s terrible,” Cordero said.

Residents like Cordero who are still trying to recover from the aftermath of the storm can apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through the Department of Children and Family Services.

This program provides families that lost stored food or had severe damage from the storm to meet their basic food needs as they recover.

Residents who live in Ascension, Assumption, St. Mary, St. John, and St. James are eligible to apply for DSNAP. More information is available here.

For residents struggling to connect with the LAHELPU hotline to inquire about benefits, DCFS advises to call 202-792-7538.

Businesses are also eligible for help with the Small Business Administration Business Recovery Centers.

Two Ascension Credit Union locations in Donaldsonville and Gonzales serve as a recovery center for Ascension Parish small business owners. They can receive hands-on help with loan application and business planning. The recovery center will provide relief services until Friday, Sept. 27th.