86°
Latest Weather Blog
Save 40 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents at the pump to celebrate.
Participating Circle K locations in Baton Rouge will offer a 40 center per gallon discount for drivers to fuel up before any trips they may be taking this weekend.
Additionally, there will be discounts on drinks inside any participating Circle K convenience stores.
Trending News
See participating locations here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane protection from Lake Pontchartrain
-
House OKs restrictions on pills that can be used for abortions, sends...
-
EBR School employees could see $1,300 pay increase if new budget proposal...
-
Tangipahoa parents turn out for school board meeting after court-ordered principal change
-
Man who kidnapped, raped LSU student at gunpoint in 2017 sentenced to...