Saturdays to Sundays: Legendary LSU receivers reunite after Bengals vs. Vikings game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Two LSU legends were reunited once again after an NFL game on Sunday.

Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were once teammates on LSU's 2019 national championship team. They shared the field again on Sunday, but this time as opponents.

Jefferson and the Vikings may have beaten Chase and the Bengals 48-10, but it was all smiles when the two met on the field after the game. The former teammates talked for a moment, hiding their words behind towels.

The video quickly went viral, as fans reminisced on memories of the duo tearing up defenses together in college.