82°
Latest Weather Blog
Saturdays to Sundays: Legendary LSU receivers reunite after Bengals vs. Vikings game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Two LSU legends were reunited once again after an NFL game on Sunday.
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were once teammates on LSU's 2019 national championship team. They shared the field again on Sunday, but this time as opponents.
Jefferson and the Vikings may have beaten Chase and the Bengals 48-10, but it was all smiles when the two met on the field after the game. The former teammates talked for a moment, hiding their words behind towels.
View this post on Instagram
Trending News
The video quickly went viral, as fans reminisced on memories of the duo tearing up defenses together in college.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University reopens John W. Fisher Hall after evacuation due to 'suspicious...
-
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on fifth DWI charge
-
Sorrento man sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
-
Baton Rouge Fire crews respond to Plank Road fire at vacant business;...
-
Southern's John W. Fisher Hall Evacuation