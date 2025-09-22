82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saturdays to Sundays: Legendary LSU receivers reunite after Bengals vs. Vikings game

2 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 3:52 PM September 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Two LSU legends were reunited once again after an NFL game on Sunday. 

Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were once teammates on LSU's 2019 national championship team. They shared the field again on Sunday, but this time as opponents. 

Jefferson and the Vikings may have beaten Chase and the Bengals 48-10, but it was all smiles when the two met on the field after the game. The former teammates talked for a moment, hiding their words behind towels.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Trending News

The video quickly went viral, as fans reminisced on memories of the duo tearing up defenses together in college.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days