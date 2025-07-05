Saturday PM Forecast: The summer drum keeps beating, heat and storms marching on

It’s official — the dog days of summer are here. Heat and pop-up afternoon storms are the main players in the forecast for the time being.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Passing clouds will be difficult to find after dark. It will be another muggy and mild night with a low temperature in the mid 70s. A nearby Gulf disturbance will draw a few pockets of moisture into the area on Sunday. The result will be a partly sunny afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Such storms will be hit-or-miss in nature. While not every neighborhood will see rain, cooler air will spill out of the nearby thunderstorms. That would bring temperatures down a few notches. But before that happens, highs will manage to reach the lower and middle 90s.

Up Next: Any changes from day to day will be minor in the next week. It’s a textbook July forecast: daytime heat, pop-up afternoon storms, and steamy nights. Some days may end up stormier than others, but isolated afternoon appear to be a good baseline each day.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Chantal formed on Saturday morning, roughly 150 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Tropical storm conditions will begin in parts of North and South Carolina as early as Saturday evening. Chantal is projected to strengthen slightly prior to moving inland. Landfall will occur on Sunday as a tropical storm, likely near Myrtle Beach. Heavy rain, rough surf, and a few feet of storm surge are possible in the region. This system will not bring any impacts to Louisiana or the immediate Gulf Coast.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

