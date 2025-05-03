Saturday PM Forecast: Sunny skies will give way to a stormy workweek

Conditions will be dry and sunny through Monday with cool morning temps. A stormy pattern will take place starting Tuesday, with heavy rain and severe weather already looking possible.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Dry air is continuing to move in behind the cold front. This will lead to clear skies both tonight, and even on Sunday. Dry air, combined with northerly winds will allows lows to drop into the mid 50's. The 2nd half of the weekend is looking amazing for any outdoor plans. Humidity will be non-existent, and temperatures will top out near 81 degrees.

Up Next: The workweek will start off cool, with lows in the mid 50s. Monday will once again feature a lot of sunshine, although highs will be slightly warmer. Moisture will rapidly increase on Tuesday as a warm front moves through the region. This will spark numerous showers and thunderstorms. Round after round is expected after this point, all the way through the end of the week. There is already early indications that severe weather will be possible, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. By Friday, accumulated rain totals could be over 5".

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. The river has crested at around 59.5 feet with levels only slightly lower at the moment. This is in moderate flood stage. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. The river has crested at around 42.3 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in major flood stage. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 12.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. The river has crested at around 30.8 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in moderate flood stage. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. The river has crested at around 23.7 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is just shy of moderate flood stage. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage is at 6 feet. The river has crested at around 6.6 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in minor flood stage. At 6 feet, the city dock will be under water. Water will cover the lower end of Belleview Front Street in Berwick. Vessel traffic will be affected by stronger river currents. Vessel traffic safety rules will be strictly enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard. The river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

