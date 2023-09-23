Saturday PM Forecast: Spotty showers tomorrow before scattered storms on Monday

Tomorrow will be very similar today in terms of rain coverage and most will stay dry. Monday looks like it could be quite a wet day and rain coverage has been raised to 50%.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will bottom out in the lower 70's under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will another muggy and hot day. Temperatures are going to max out around 94 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There will be the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening times.

Up Next: Rain chances continue to trend up into early next week with Monday's rain coverage bumped up to 50%. The hope is that we can get some meaningful rain out of it to get some relief from these drought conditions. Rain coverage is held at 20% on Tuesday but that could need to be raised in the coming days . By the middle of next week, rain chances should start to go down. There is some disagreement in models about how much we dry out by the end of next week, but confidence in that will start to go up over the next couple of days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Ophelia has just made landfall earlier this morning in North Carolina with max sustained winds of 70 mph. It is expected to slowly weaken and dissipate by tomorrow.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has decreased slightly over the last few hours, however, further development is still expected. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph. The system is then expected to turn west-northwestward early next week as it moves over the central tropical Atlantic.

-Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.