Saturday PM Forecast: Plentiful sunshine to conclude the weekend

While the clouds are sticking around for now, it will not stay that way for long. Skies should clear tomorrow morning, giving way to plentiful sunshine for your Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although clouds will stick around for most of the night, strong northerly winds will bring in even cooler air. This will allow lows to get to around 34 degrees. Skies should start to clear by daybreak. This will give way to mainly sunny skies throughout the day. This will allow highs to get into the upper 50's. A couple of passing clouds can not be ruled out. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

Up Next: Winds will calm down even more tomorrow night. They might even be calm at some points. This combined with clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet. Lows will be near the freezing mark. There is a possibility temperatures go even lower than this. Widespread frost is likely. Following this cold start to the workweek, mainly clear skies will send temperatures off to the races. Monday afternoon will be in the 60s, Tuesday in the 70s and Wednesday in the 80s. Clouds will increase on Thursday. Although there will be clouds, rain looks unlikely at this point. A cold front will move through early Friday morning. This will bring cooler temperatures and dry conditions for the start of next weekend.

– Balin

