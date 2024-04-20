Saturday PM Forecast: Numerous showers and storms overnight, mainly dry Sunday

A front will move through the area, bringing with it numerous showers and thunderstorms overnight. Other than some scattered showers in the morning, most of Sunday will be dry.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The passage of this front has continued to trend earlier, and latest guidance has the front pushing through the capital area right around sunset. This means the overnight hours will be post-frontal, with dropping temperatures. The main change an earlier front will cause is the rain timeline moving up. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur in the overnight hours, with only scattered showers on Sunday morning. Any lingering showers should be moving out by 10-11am. Lows tonight will be near 59 degrees. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler, in the mid to upper 60's. Skies should stay mostly cloudy for most of the day, but clearing is expected in the evening.

Up Next: The front will leave behind much cooler and drier air to start the workweek. Lows at the beginning of the week will be pretty chilly, with temperatures in the upper 40's. The entirety of the week is looking dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will work their way up each and every day. Highs will be back in the upper 80's by the end of the week.

– Balin

