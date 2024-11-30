Saturday PM Forecast: more freeze warnings in some locations, frost possible elsewhere

Freeze warnings have been issued once again for some portions of the viewing area. Outside of these warnings, frost will remain a possibility.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A *Freeze Warning* has been issued for some of the northern portions of the viewing area. This goes into effect from midnight, until 8am Sunday morning. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also make sure pets have a warm place to stay. Elsewhere, frost will be a possibility. This will be especially true along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. After the cold morning start, temperature will make it into the upper 60's in the afternoon and evening. A few passing high and thin clouds cannot be ruled out.

Up Next: Temperatures will overall be unchanged through Tuesday of next week. Lows will remain in the 30's, with highs in the 60's. Temperatures will begin to warm Wednesday, through the end of the week. Along with the warmer temperatures, expected considerable cloudiness, and a return of rain chances.





Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially comes to and end on Saturday.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.