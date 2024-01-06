Saturday PM Forecast: Mild temperatures and some high clouds for Inauguration Day, storms arrive on Monday

The weather will stay quiet tomorrow before our next storm system arrives on Monday. This system will bring with it the threat of severe weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight we will bottom out around 38 degrees under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, the only cloud cover will be some high clouds, so there might be some hazy sunshine. The high temperature will top out around 61 degrees and there will be no chance of rain.

Up Next: Cloud cover will begin to increase in the overnight hours Sunday into Monday. We will still remain mostly dry during that time. Rain chances will increase drastically during the day on Monday. These rain chances will stay high into Monday night. Rain amounts of 2-3 inches will be possible.

There also will be the threat of severe weather. All hazards will be possible. There is still some uncertainty in the exact magnitude of the severe weather, but details should be a lot more clear by tomorrow. The most likely time for severe weather looks to be in the late evening hours and early into the overnight hours.

Another potential hazard will be strong winds outside of thunderstorms. Winds 26-35 mph with gust up to 50 mph will be possible. Make sure you secure any loose outdoor objects.

Some spotty showers will be possible early Tuesday morning but clearing skies are anticipated throughout the rest of the day. Near freezing temperatures will be possible again by Wednesday morning. The wet pattern looks like it will not let up, as rain chances will go up once again on Friday.

