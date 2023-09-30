Saturday PM Forecast: Fire weather conditions possible the next couple of days before cold front later in the week

The combination of very dry conditions, drought, and breezy winds will lead to fire weather conditions the next couple of days. After that, models are still in agreement on a cold front passing through later in the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, lows are expected to get around 67 degrees under clear skies. Tomorrow, expect another warm day with highs in the mid 90's under clear skies. Humidity will also be very low. The lack of moisture means rain chances are next to zero. There also will be fire weather conditions tomorrow so make sure you are adhering to the statewide burn ban.

Up Next: Temperatures will slowly start to decline throughout next week. A bigger drop in temperatures is possible late next week as a cold front attempts to slide through the region. The timeframe of this front passage appears to be somewhere between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. There is still uncertainty in the exact timing of the front and how strong it will be. Regardless, there is decent model agreement on next weekend being a decent bit cooler than this one.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina are still ongoing in the Atlantic. Philippe is still moving at a very slow rate and will continue to do so through the weekend. However, the storm will make a sharp turn and accelerate north early next week. On the other hand, Rina is moving just a little bit faster to the northwest and will slowly diminish by tomorrow. These are no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

-- Balin

