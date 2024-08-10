Saturday PM Forecast: even lower humidity tomorrow before steady ramp up

The air will dry more tomorrow, leading to even lower humidity. By next week, humidity will steadily ramp up to normal summertime levels.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A very pleasant night is in store, as it will not be near as muggy as this past week. Lows will be in the lower 70's under clear skies. Enjoy the lower humidity values once again tomorrow. The heat index will be much closer to the actual temperature because of this. Highs will be in the upper 90's under mostly sunny skies. If there were to be a stray shower, it will be confined to right along the coast.

Up Next: The air will start to get more moist early next week, and we will be back to normal summertime humidity levels by Tuesday. As of now, it looks like the hot and mainly dry pattern will continue all of next week. Highs will be in the upper 90's, with lows in the upper 70's. Each day, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. With the lack of rain, don't forget to water the lawns if you want to keep them nice and green.

The Tropics: Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to increase in association with a tropical wave located roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the

next several days while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle part of next

week while the system approaches and then moves near or over the Lesser Antilles, and interests there should monitor the progress of this system. Then, the system is forecast to move generally west-northwestward and could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week.

