Saturday PM Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine before the rain moves in

Another sunny day! Rain is not something to worry about in this weekend forecast.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the afternoon hours. No heavy showers today, just a couple of sprinkles popping up throughout the area. Overnight our temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. The clouds are going to stick around into the morning hours. Sunday we will be waking up to mostly sunny skies and heating up to the mid-80s throughout the day. You could see a shower in the afternoon hours but not a total washout.

Up Next: As we head into the start of the workweek our rain chances begin to increase. Temperatures will get into the mid-80s. You can expect to see showers beginning on your afternoon commute home on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will be moving along a cold front Monday night into Tuesday. Waking up Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. Our daytime highs will only get in the high-70s. Once that cold front makes its way through the area we will be waking up Wednesday morning drying out and temperatures in the 50s.

