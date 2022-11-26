Saturday PM Forecast: Coming up, much needed drytime into the forecast

Hang up those Christmas lights the weather will be near perfect!

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies to wrap up a rainy day. Overnight tonight we will see temperatures fall into the upper-40s. You will start your Sunday with completely sunny skies. Humidity will be low, so we will be back feeling like fall. Temperatures throughout the day will climb into the low-70s and skies will stay completely clear. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

With several rounds of rain over the past couple of days, the drought monitor is improving.

Up Next: Monday will be a near repeat, but we will start to see more cloud cover moving in ahead of the next line of showers and storms. You will wake up to temperatures in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. During the day, clouds will begin to move in as temperatures heat into the mid-70s. As clouds move in, more moisture will move back into the forecast setting up the forecast for Tuesday. Tuesday will bring our next rainmaker and our next chance for seeing severe weather. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.