Saturday PM Forecast: Clouds have moved in, rain arrives Sunday morning

Clouds have moved in this evening, signaling rain is on the way. The first batch of showers will arrive Sunday morning, with round #2 not far behind.

The Next Rainmaker: Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the 50s. As we approach daybreak, a cold front will approach from the north. Showers will be likely during the first half of your Sunday as the front pushes through. The best rain chances and highest totals will be along and north of the 10/12 corridor. Most should stay under 0.50" but some, especially further north, will get closer to 1". Further south, and closer to the coast, there is a chance you do not see much in the way of rainfall. The 2nd half of the day will be drier, with only lingering showers. Highs will top out in the lower 60s under cloudy skies. Overnight, only spotty showers are expected, and similar will occur during the first half of Monday. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 40s, only rising to the mid-50s because of clouds.

Round #2 of rain will arrive in the PM hours, especially in the evening. An area of low pressure will pass near the coast, creating numerous to widespread showers. These will last well into the overnight hours. Totals are likely to be a little higher with this round. Over the two day period, most will pick up 1-3", with isolated higher possible. Thankfully, severe weather is unlikely.

Up Next: Clouds will slowly clear Tuesday as drier air works in. Temperatures will stay cool, in the mid-50s, but will turn cold overnight. Lows will get into the 30s for most, with some seeing freezing conditions. Rain returns to the forecast by the end of the week, as another area of low pressure passes by. Once again, expect a few days of clouds and rainy conditions. Exact details are to be determined for now.



The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.





