Saturday PM Forecast: afternoon scattered storms tomorrow, typical summer pattern next week

Tomorrow will mark the last day with showers and storms likely for a decent bit. Storms will stay spotty to isolated in nature for all of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any remaining storms will quickly clear after sunset. The overnight hours will feature partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 70's. Coverage of storms will continue to slightly tick lower tomorrow. About 60% of the viewing area will see measurable rainfall. This will be primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 93 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: An upper level ridge of high pressure will take hold of the area for all of next week. Drier air will filter in as well. These two factors combined will keep any afternoon storms spotty to isolated in nature. Some days will likely be drier than others. As of now, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be those days. With rain coverage decreasing, the big story will become the heat. Mid to upper 90's are likely all week long. Heat alerts may end up becoming the norm once again.

The Tropics: An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days. There is a low chance of development while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles toward the latter part of the week.

