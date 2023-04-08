Saturday LSU baseball game canceled due to potential of severe weather

BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced that game three of the LSU-South Carolina series has been canceled due to the potential for severe weather.

The game was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.

According to LSU officials, the game will not be made up later in the season.

This leaves the series tied, with South Carolina's 13-5 win in game one on Thursday, and LSU's 8-7 win in game two on Friday.