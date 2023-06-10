Saturday Forecast: The Heat Is On, Along With Afternoon T-Storms

The chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be on the increase today as the heat and humidity will be relentless.

Today & Tonight: The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Baton Rouge Area in a Slight Risk for Severe Storms this afternoon and tonight. The main threat with these storms will be heavy rain with possible localized flooding, dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. A 60% chance of rain exists along and ahead of a stalled frontal boundary that will be the main focal point of these potentially strong storms later this afternoon. The LSU Super-Regional baseball game has a 2:00 PM start time and this will likely be around the same time that the storms begin to fire. The main threats for the game will be potential lightning delays and the possibly of a storm passing over the stadium. Next up, the extreme heat will also be factor beginning today as temperatures soar to the middle 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be at or near 100 degrees. Take proper precautions if you intend to spend extended time in the outdoors.

Up Next: The rain chances will begin to fade over the next few days as the searing temperatures begin to rise. Look for the upper 90s to begin to make an appearance on Monday as the rain chances decrease to less than 10% for much of the work week. Overnight low temps in the lower 70s will be unable to cool off enough before sunrise starts the process all over again

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.