Saturday Forecast: Abundant Sunshine - Remaining Cooler and Dry

Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with zero rain chances.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Expect lots of sunshine and blue skies for your Saturday along with temperatures remaining on the cool side. High temps will top out in the middle to upper 50s today with calm winds and cooler conditions. Heading into the overnight hours temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 30s under clear skies with chilly conditions. Get out and enjoy the great weather this weekend as rain chances remain at zero for the next 48 hours.

Up Next: Sunday afternoon, we start to rebound with high temperatures in the mid-60s. By Monday, we will have 70s back in the forecast and humidity will return. We will see temperatures climbing through the week as we anticipate the next cold front. Isolated showers will be possible late Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to come in with the next front on Wednesday into Thursday. The front will pass through by the morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures on the other side of the front will drop again. High temperatures next Friday will be in the mid-60s with lows in the mid-40s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!