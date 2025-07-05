Saturday AM Forecast: Rising weekend heat, Tropical Storm Chantal forms

A surge of drier air will allow temperatures to soar on Saturday. Clouds and rain will take a back seat as heat takes center stage.

Today & Tonight: Morning clouds won’t be around to keep things cool today. A mostly sunny sky will fuel a swift temperature rise. Thermometers will read highs in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will spend several hours in the triple digits, but likely under the Heat Advisory threshold (108°+). Despite being no strangers to this kind of heat, hydration is still a must with extended outdoor plans this holiday weekend. A wave of dry air will keep pop-up afternoon storms to a minimum. Any activity will be few and far between. After dark, expect nothing more than a mostly clear sky with an overnight low in the mid 70s.

Up Next: Moisture will start seeping back into the area on Sunday. Although not an exceedingly large amount, enough will be present to ignite isolated afternoon storms. Temperatures may also come down a few degrees in response to the increase in rain coverage. That pattern will continue for most of next week — the summer drum keeps beating.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Chantal formed along the Southeast Coast on Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. Additional strengthening is possible, but would be very limited. The storm will move inland over the Carolinas on Sunday. Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina. Heavy rain, rough surf, and a few feet of storm surge are possible in the region. This system will not bring any impacts to Louisiana or the immediate Gulf Coast.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

