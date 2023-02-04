Saturday AM Forecast: Mostly clear and sunny skies this weekend

The theme this weekend is chilly mornings with comfortable afternoons.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning dipping into the low-30s across the area, but don’t worry we will see warmer more comfortable temperatures by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day, and daytime highs will top out in the low-60s. Into the overnight hours, winds will begin to shift out of the southeast and we will see more cloud cover move in.

Up Next: Sunday the cooler start then warm afternoon pattern will continue. Waking up Sunday morning to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-40s. The added moisture and cloud cover will not bring any rain into the forecast. Into the afternoon hours, temperatures will reach the upper-60s, and some areas will have a shot at seeing 70°. Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the mid-40s. We will start to see temperatures trending warmer as we head into the start of the workweek. Morning lows will creep into the 60s, and afternoon highs will get into the upper-70s as our next rainmaker approaches the area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.