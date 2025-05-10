Saturday AM Forecast: Lingering showers through Monday before drier & warmer pattern

The next three days, expect mostly cloudy conditions, isolated showers, and temperatures in the 70s. This pattern will change next week, as high pressure builds into the area.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

-Mother’s Day Weekend: times of clouds, isolated showers, not too warm

-Monday: lingering showers

-Tuesday & Beyond: trending drier and much warmer

Mother’s Day Weekend: We are done with the widespread rainfall, but some pesky passing showers, and a few storms will still be possible. Coverage each day should stay isolated, which means the majority will stay dry. Most of this activity should be showers because of low storm energy, but unusually cold air aloft could lead to some small hail. Temperatures will will be comfortable, in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Monday will continue the weekend pattern as an area of low pressure hangs around. This system will finally move out by Tuesday, causing big changes. Dry and warm conditions are expected the rest of the week, with a lot of sunshine. Expect highs to climb into the mid-80s Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday, and by Thursday and Friday, we're looking at 90 and 91 degrees, respectively. That’s thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure building over the Gulf.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City, and the Tangipahoa River at Robert. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

– Balin

