Saturday AM Forecast: Increasing clouds today will set up a very wet Christmas Eve

As we go throughout the day, cloud cover will steadily increase ahead of our next storm system. Rainfall could start as early as Sunday morning and last throughout the day.

Today & Tonight: While there might be a little bit of sunshine this morning, clouds will gradually increase in coverage throughout the day. A spotty shower or two will be possible, but most will stay dry. Just like yesterday, today will be warm with a high in the middle 70's. The onset of rain could start as early as 2-3am tonight. Just note, the onset timing of rain for this storm system is a bit tricky to forecast, and there is a chance we do not start seeing rain till daybreak. At that time, the the temperature will be in the lower 60's.

Up Next: The greatest chance of rain will be throughout the day on Christmas Eve. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder at times. Just like the onset timing of the rain being tricky, the time the rain will exit is tricky as well. There are some indications pointing toward rain fading away as early as Sunday evening. Overall, we expect most to receive between 1-3 inches of rain.

It does look likely that most showers will start to come to an end in the overnight hours. This will give way to a mainly dry Christmas Day. It’ll be warm on Christmas with a high in the low-70s. The rest of the week looks a bit cooler and quiet with a mixture of clouds and sun.

-- Balin

