Saturday AM Forecast: Hot and steamy weekend before a stormy stretch

Sunscreen and water will be important for any and all outdoor events this weekend. Although the steamy pattern remains into next week, at least there will be opportunities for more rain-cooling showers by then.

Today & Tonight: The cotton ball-like fair-weather cumulus clouds typical of summer popped up fast on Saturday morning. They will linger into the afternoon before gradually thinning. Expect plenty of sun to poke through the cloud gaps. That will warm highs into the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will reach the 100-105° range thanks to high humidity. Rain chances are low, so most of the area will be dry. If heading outside, take breaks in the shade, stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and bring sunscreen. Also be alert to the signs of heat illness — that will especially be important if attending Game 1 of the Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium.

Up Next: Sunday will also be hot and humid, but a few more rain-cooling showers are possible. Especially north of I-10, isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up as a cold front nears from the northwest. A storm or two might be strong, capable of gusty winds. Although the front will never cleanly pass, it will improve moisture quality across the region. As a result, the beginning of next week appears much wetter. Daily rounds of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through at least Wednesday. Many spots could register an inch or two of rain during this period, with isolated higher amounts (especially north). On rainier days, highs will drop slightly into the upper 80s, but with so much moisture in the air, it will still feel muggy.

There is a fair amount of uncertainty as to how quickly the wet pattern thins out, so stay in touch as the late week forecast becomes more refined. For now, the Storm Station 7-Day calls for a slow decrease in rain chances on Thursday and Friday.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

