Saturday AM Forecast: heat advisory issued for the entire weekend

Hot conditions are expected this weekend with highs in the upper 90's. Humidity will cause the feels like temperature to approach 112 degrees!

A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 11am to 7pm Saturday and Sunday as feels-like temperatures up to 112 are expected across the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: A typical summer pattern is taking grip of southeast Louisiana. We will start off the day mainly clear, until some clouds begin to build in the afternoon. Highs will be near 97 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will cause feels like temperatures to approach 112 degrees. The afternoon and evening will also have pop up showers and thunderstorms. About 30% of the viewing area will see rain from these storms. That means most will stay dry today. Another sticky and muggy night is expected. Skies will be mainly clear with lows near 79 degrees.

Up Next: A ridge of high pressure will control the forecast through Wednesday of next week. This ridge will bring warm and sinking air, cutting down on the number of thunderstorms each afternoon. Subtle changes in the position and strength of the ridge as well as total moisture in the atmosphere will result in very minor day-to-day changes to the actual weather. All that being said, high and low temperatures will range from 95 – 98 degrees and 77 – 80 degrees respectively. Each afternoon will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms to the tune of 20 – 40 percent rain coverage.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.