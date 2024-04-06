Saturday AM Forecast: Great weekend of weather, unsettled pattern follows

The weekend is shaping up quite nicely, with dry conditions, and temperatures in the lower 80's. A pattern change will occur early next week as rain chances will start to increase.

Today & Tonight: Today will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds filtering in from time to time. Temperatures will climb to near 84 degrees in the afternoon and evening. Tonight, clouds will begin to increase in the area. This will keep lows to the lower 60's.

Up Next: Sunday will be the first sign of a pattern changes. This will be in the form of some clouds. Humidity will start to increase as well. Even so, we should be dry in the capital area through the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the 80's early next week. Rain will become increasingly likely as we move towards the middle of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will be more isolated in nature on Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be mainly cloudy both days as well. This is a bit untimely if you're hoping to catch a few glimpses of the solar eclipse on Monday (see below).

The best chance for rain all week is Monday. With this round of showers and thunderstorms, severe weather will be a possibility. While some ingredients look like they will align for severe weather, this forecast is not yet set in stone. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station daily for the latest.

Eclipse Forecast:

Unfortunately, clouds look like they will be mainly cloudy on Monday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as well. There is the chance for some breaks in the clouds, so just be on the lookout for those to be able to view the eclipse. Make sure to wear solar eclipse glasses when you do so.

-- Balin

