Saturday AM Forecast: Expect the heat today, Heat Advisory in effect for Capital Area

It may not be record breaking hot, but it sure is HOT!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will look and feel very similar to yesterday. Mostly sunny skies and plenty of time to heat up. Temperatures will climb into the high 90s across the area. Feels like temperatures will be 108-112° for several hours throughout the day. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area until 7 PM. A shower is expected as we head into the late afternoon hours and will come in too late to provide any relief from the heat. Overnight temperatures will cool into the high 70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Our extreme heat pattern begins to change starting Sunday. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-90s. Sunday will not be a total washout but some widespread showers are expected. Most people will see a shower, but they will be brief in and out of our area. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Monday the more seasonable pattern continues. Temperatures will still be trending warmer than the average of 91°. Daytime highs will peak in the low 90s. More cooling afternoon showers will be sneaking into the forecast. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s. The rest of the work week we will see this pattern continue.

Although we are seeing a break from the intense heat as we head into next week, our warm streak could still make this one of the hottest Junes on record. Click HERE to find out more on what this hot June could mean for July and August.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Atlantic:

Cloudiness and showers have become a little more concentrated near a

tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this

system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form

during the early to middle part of next week. This system is

forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical

Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move into

the southeastern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

Northwestern Gulf of Mexico:

An area of low pressure could form early next week over the

northern Gulf of Mexico. Any development of this system would

likely be slow to occur as it drifts westward toward the

northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.