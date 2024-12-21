Saturday AM Forecast: Cooler today, with a greater likelihood of frost tonight

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Saturday behind a reinforcing shot of cold air. That will also be felt early Sunday as many face freezing temperatures and widespread frost. But into next week, the weather reverses course - just in time for Christmas.

Today & Tonight: After a cold start with morning temperatures in the 30s, expect daytime highs to rebound into the middle and upper-50s. This is slightly below average by late December standards. Skies will be sunny from start to finish and winds will be manageable out of the north in the 5-10 mph range. Wind speeds will lessen after dark. That, coupled with clear skies will create a perfect recipe for another cold night. Overnight lows will flirt with the freezing mark in Baton Rouge on Sunday morning, with areas nearby and north of the interstate having an easier time hitting the 32° mark. Widespread frost is likely early Sunday, especially with slackening winds. It will be another night to protect pets and plants.

Up Next: It will remain seasonably cool on Sunday with highs climbing a little higher into the low-60s. Temperatures will gradually moderate thereafter as Christmas gets closer. On Christmas Eve, a warm front will slide through the Capital Region. This will allow highs to return to the 70s. Then on the night of Christmas Eve, a few showers will attempt to move in. These showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, could persist into Christmas Day. A washout is not expected. This is just the beginning of a period of warm and unsettled weather which lasts through the remainder of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

