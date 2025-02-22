Saturday AM Forecast: A few light showers today, much greater coverage into Sunday

While a few very light showers will be possible during the day, activity will drastically increase after dark. By Sunday morning, widespread showers will be likely, and these will last throughout much of the day.

Today & Tonight: A decent amount of light showers have been noted across the area this morning. This is a bit surprising given the atmosphere was still expected to have large pockets of dry air at this time. While this is still true, it is not dry enough to prevent some light showers. Given this fact, we are now calling for spotty showers to be possible during the day. It will be quite a cool day, with clouds preventing highs from breaching the mid 50s. The atmosphere will dramatically moisten up after dark as a low pressure system heads towards the area. Scattered showers will become possible by 7-9pm, with activity becoming more numerous, and a bit heavier after midnight. It will be a chilly rain with lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday: The low pressure system mentioned earlier will skirt the coast during the day on Sunday. This will drive widespread showers throughout the area. Steady rain will setup around daybreak, and last into the afternoon. By the evening, most of the steady rain will be moved out, but some isolated light showers will be possible. In total, 1-2" of rain will be likely, with the highest totals closer to the coast. Thankfully, flash flooding is a very low concern with this event as rain rates will stay too low.

Next Week: A general warming trend is expected due to high pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Another cold front is expected by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like it will bring a big punch of chilly air.

