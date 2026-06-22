'Santa Ames' extradited from Iowa, booked into Iberville Parish Jail on theft charges

ST. GABRIEL — An Iowa man known as "Santa Ames" was extradited to Louisiana over the weekend and booked in Iberville Parish on charges stemming from a nearly $40,000 theft.

David Greulich, who claims to be a trusted professional Santa Claus in the Ames, Iowa, community, is accused of stealing $37,000 from a St. Gabriel woman's retirement account.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said the woman reported the missing funds on March 31, and investigators tracked the stolen funds to an account in Ames. After getting in touch with the involved bank, the police department identified Greulich as a suspect.

"We were able to gain evidence that he took part in this crime and how much he was going to get paid," Ambeau said. "So I want him to know I'm not making any mistake arresting Santa. We did our homework, we followed the leads, and I'm sorry, Santa will have to come back to Louisiana."

Greulich was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on multiple felony charges, including bank fraud, theft and money laundering.

On his website, Greulich says he has more than 20 years of experience. He is listed as the contact for the Iowa chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, an organization whose website says it plans to "become the preeminent Santa Community in the World."