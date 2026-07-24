Latest Weather Blog
Ford recalls more than half a million Broncos due to engine fire risk
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than half a million Broncos because a wiring harness in the engine compartment can short circuit and increase the risk of fire.
Ford said Thursday that 565,691 Ford Broncos and Bronco Raptors, model years 2021-2026, are included in the recall. The automaker estimates that around 1% of those vehicles have the wiring harness defect. Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.
The problem is caused by insufficient protection on the wiring harness which can lead to exposed wires and short circuiting. In the event of a short, drivers may notice smoke in the air vents or a warning message on their dashboard followed by flames coming from the passenger's side of the engine compartment.
To fix the problem, dealerships will install new covers over the wiring free of charge.
Ford’s number for this recall is 26S55. Vehicle identification numbers involved in this recall are now searchable on NHTSA.gov. NHTSA's number for this recall campaign is 26V468.
Trending News
Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System patient taken into custody after...
-
'Coming back to my roots:' Fields running for late State Sen. Selders'...
-
Prairieville man found guilty of child rape, 14 counts of crimes against...
-
Hammond Police: Man wanted after stealing items from Target, shoving employee
Sports Video
-
LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be...
-
Lane Kiffin gives an update on QB Sam Leavitt as LSU takes...
-
LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
-
Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...