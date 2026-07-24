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Woman arrested for AI nude photos, extortion, after LPSO deputies initially thought she was victim
LIVINGSTON — A Marrero woman who was initially considered a victim in an online threats and extortion case has been arrested after investigators discovered she was actually behind the scheme herself, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Sheriff Jason Ard said one person was being threatened with rape and other bodily harm unless they paid money. AI-generated photos and videos of one of the victims were also sent to numerous family members and friends.
The investigation also brought in Homeland Security because of allegations that overseas suspects were involved due to past relationships and acquaintances in Greece.
Ard said the investigation "took a wild turn" when search results and subpoenas from platforms used to send the threats pointed back to Haydee Ortiz, 29, who was first thought to be a victim.
"After an interview with Ortiz, it was learned it was in fact — herself — who made all the fictitious accounts, AI-generated nude photos/videos, rape threats and extortion attempts," Ard said in a statement. "Haydee's devices were seized and future charges may be pending."
Ortiz was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count each of unlawful dissemination of AI nude photos, online impersonation and injuring public record, along with five counts of extortion and one count of domestic stalking.
She has since been released on a $150,000 bond.
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The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 or submit a tip through the LPSO app.
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