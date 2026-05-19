'Santa' from Iowa accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Louisiana woman

ST. GABRIEL — An Iowa man known as "Santa Ames" was arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Louisiana woman.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said a woman reported $37,000 missing from her retirement account on March 31. Police say they tracked the stolen funds to an account in Ames, Iowa.

After getting in touch with the involved bank, the police department identified David Greulich as a suspect. St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said he was arrested in Iowa and will soon be extradited to Louisiana to be booked on charges of money laundering, theft over $25,000, bank fraud and identity theft.

"We were able to gain evidence that he took part in this crime and how much he was going to get paid," Ambeau said. "So I want him to know I'm not making any mistake arresting Santa. We did our homework, we followed the leads, and I'm sorry, Santa will have to come back to Louisiana."

On his website, Greulich claims to be a trusted Santa in the Ames community with more than 20 years of experience. He is also listed as the contact for the Iowa chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, an organization whose website says it plans to "become the preeminent Santa Community in the World."

"We're definitely going to arrest Santa. I know that it's May, but Santa Claus is coming to town," Ambeau said.