Sandbags pre-positioned at BREC parks ahead of Tropical Storm Rafael

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With Tropical Storm Rafael approaching, BREC has positioned sandbags at various parks for residents to shore up if they need to. 

Sandbags are available at nine BREC parks around EBR. 

For a full map of where sandbags are available in the parish as of Tuesday afternoon, visit BREC's map here

