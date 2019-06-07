81°
Latest Weather Blog
Sandbags available due to heavy rainfall
BATON ROUGE - Parish officials are making sandbags available for residents.
Sandbags will available at the following locations:
-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
-BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
-BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
-BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
-BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 South Flannery Road
-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
-BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
-BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
-St. George Fire Department Headquarters – 14100 Airline Highway
People are encouraged to bring shovels to fill sandbags.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Area prepares for more rain after Thursday's severe storms
-
Several homes damaged by storms in Ascension neighborhood Thursday
-
Homes damaged, trees downed as possible tornado rips through Central neighborhood
-
Local firefighters stage daring rescue as woman's car is swept away on...
-
Local D-Day Veteran honored at 75th celebration