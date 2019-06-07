Sandbags available due to heavy rainfall

BATON ROUGE - Parish officials are making sandbags available for residents.

Sandbags will available at the following locations:

-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

-BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

-BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

-BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

-BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 South Flannery Road

-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

-BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

-BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

-St. George Fire Department Headquarters – 14100 Airline Highway

People are encouraged to bring shovels to fill sandbags.